Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

