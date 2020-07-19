Longbow Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

