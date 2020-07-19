Longbow Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.
In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
