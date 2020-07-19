LockTrip Market Cap Hits $3.85 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $16,787.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022851 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004764 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

