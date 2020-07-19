Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $23.65-23.95 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.