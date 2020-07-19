LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.24

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and traded as low as $30.84. LMS Capital shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

About LMS Capital (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

