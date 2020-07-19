LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

