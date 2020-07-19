LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Rowe lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $53.58.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

