Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.