Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.85. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 2,264,029 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,370 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,981,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

