LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $3.37. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 393,500 shares.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

