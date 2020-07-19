Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) versus Safe-T Group (NYSE:RBZHF) Critical Survey

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) and Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightinthebox and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightinthebox 6.45% 415.06% 15.02% Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightinthebox and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightinthebox 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lightinthebox has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Lightinthebox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of Lightinthebox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightinthebox and Safe-T Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightinthebox $243.63 million 0.56 $1.00 million N/A N/A Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Lightinthebox has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Summary

Lightinthebox beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

