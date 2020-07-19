Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca (LON:GATC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GATC stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. Gattaca has a one year low of GBX 29.40 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 150.76 ($1.86).

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

