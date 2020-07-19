Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

LON:SDY opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.63) on Thursday. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 5.54 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) by GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that Speedy Hire will post 277.7737404 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Morgan sold 449,293 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £265,082.87 ($326,215.69).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

