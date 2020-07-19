Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives $17.13 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

