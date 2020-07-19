Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $11,538,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

