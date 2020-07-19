LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LX. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.15.

LexinFintech stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

