Lennox International (LII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.50-8.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.50-8.50 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LII stock opened at $247.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $288.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

