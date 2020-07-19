Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Head to Head Analysis

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get TMSR alerts:

TMSR has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TMSR and Leisure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $19.58 million 2.33 -$16.83 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Leisure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TMSR.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -2.31% -1.28% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMSR and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than TMSR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats TMSR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.