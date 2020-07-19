Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $71.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $78.40 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $96.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $326.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.29 million to $335.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $364.56 million, with estimates ranging from $351.62 million to $377.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.