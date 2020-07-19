Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

