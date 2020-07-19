Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 278239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.
In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.
