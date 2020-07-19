Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 278239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

