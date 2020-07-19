Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

