Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $346.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $350.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

