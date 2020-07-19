Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.