Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LIF. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LIF opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3599997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

