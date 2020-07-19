Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$26.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

