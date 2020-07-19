L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $241.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $169.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $194.47. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

