Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.45 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00094259 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

