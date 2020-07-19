Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

