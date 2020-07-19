Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

KHC stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,262,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

