Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Kopin alerts:

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. C Fan purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kopin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 491.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Kopin worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.