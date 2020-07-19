Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHG opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

