Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ING Group cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

