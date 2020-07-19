KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 138,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 349,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 124,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

