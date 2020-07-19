Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

