KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

