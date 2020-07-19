Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$192.55.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$190.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$187.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.10. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

