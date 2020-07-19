Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.38. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

