Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tomtom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Tomtom alerts:

Shares of Tomtom stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Tomtom has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomtom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomtom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.