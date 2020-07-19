Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.79.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

