Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.79.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

