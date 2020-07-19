Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
