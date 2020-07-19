Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.