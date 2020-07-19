Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

