Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, VP Richard R. Barnhart purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 277,951 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $10,698,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

