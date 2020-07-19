Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

KALV opened at $12.28 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 240,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.