K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

