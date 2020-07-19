JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.01866209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001043 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.