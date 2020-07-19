Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $582.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.99. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

