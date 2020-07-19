JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.95. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

