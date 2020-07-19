JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 400” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 372.42.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.